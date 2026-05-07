Gizzard shad fish caught in West Michigan breaks 20-year state record

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said an angler in West Michigan caught a record gizzard shad late last month.

According to the DNR, Sedrick Neinhuis, from Lowell, Michigan, was spincasting on the Grand River in Kent County when he brought in the fish.

The gizzard shad weighed 4.45 pounds and measured 20.3 inches long.

The fish beats the previous state record, which was 4.12 pounds and 21 inches long, caught by baitcasting in 1996 on Lake St. Clair.

Gizzard shad are native to Michigan and named for their gizzard, a muscular organ filled with grit and stones that helps break down food.

The fish was verified by DNR fisheries biologist Matt Diana.

“We kind of knew the fish was there,” said Neinhuis of that day on the water. “Our mission this year was to get one close to 5 pounds. There are a lot of big ones out there, but it’s one of those fish people don’t ever report. I’m hoping next year we can get one even bigger," he said.