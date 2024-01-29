Gleaners is hosting mobile food distribution events, Jan. 29 through Feb. 2

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gleaners Community Food Bank is once again hosting several mobile drive-up food distribution events this week, January 29 through February 2.

Distribution events are free and open to the public.

“Anyone in need of food is encouraged to attend, and will receive over 35 pounds of nutritious groceries, like milk, fresh fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and other shelf-stable items while supplies last,” Gleaners said Monday.

While signing up to attend is not required, it is encouraged and can be done by visiting foodbankhelp.link2feed.com.

“Due to increased traffic at our distribution sites, you may experience an increase in wait times. We apologize and will do our best to support you as fast as we can. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff, Gleaners’ Community Mobiles locations are drive-thru only,” Gleaners said.

Mobile drive-up food distribution will take place at the following sites this week:

Monday, January 29



9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. — New Apostolic Church:

37800 Utica Rd. in Sterling Heights

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. — Perfecting Community Church: 7616 Nevada St. in Detroit

Tuesday, January 30



9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. — Ford Community and Performing Arts Center: 15801 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. — Kennedy Building – Central Office – Ecorse Public Schools: 27225 West Outer Drive in Ecorse

Wednesday, January 31



9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. — Salvation Army – Warren: 24140 Mound Road in Warren

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. — Oakland County Farmers Market: 2350 Pontiac Lake Road in Waterford

Thursday, February 1



2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. — Oakland County Health Department – Southfield: 27725 Greenfield Road in Southfield

Friday, February 2

