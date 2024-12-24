Watch Now
Glenlore Trails looking for alleged thieves after they say property was vandalized

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Glenlore Trails is asking for help with finding people they say vandalized their Commerce Township business and stole from them.

The incident happened Sunday morning near Newton Road and W. Oakley Park Road, according to the Glenlore Trails Facebook page.

Organizers say a group of people damaged, stole and caused “havoc around the property.”

Glenlore Trails has seasonal immersive night walks and is hosting their Aurora experience through Dec. 29.

Glenlore Trails posted photos from surveillance video in hopes that someone recognizes the people involved. Authorities have been notified, the Facebook post said.

Anyone with information can contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

