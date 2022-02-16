GLWA asks residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant as storm approaches

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking the community to stay vigilant as a storm is expected to move across the metro Detroit area bringing rain, wind and snow.

A flood watch is issued for parts of SE Michigan Thursday from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a winter storm watch in effect Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Rain is expected to start Wednesday after 4 p.m. Rain early Thursday will change to freezing rain, sleet, and snow through the day and evening leading to slick roads.

GLWA said in the storm alert statement that because the ground is currently frozen, they are expecting a greater amount of runoff with less water being absorbed into the ground.

They note the regional system does have the capacity to handle to expected flows.

As a precaution, GLWA is asking residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding to remain vigilant and remove valuable items from their basements.