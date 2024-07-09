GLWA issues potential flooding alert ahead of expected heavy rain from Beryl remnants

The Great Lakes Water Authority has issued an alert for potential flooding due to heavy rain coming to Southeast Michigan starting Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The expected heavy rainfall is from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl as it moves across the U.S. as a tropical depression.

Metro Detroit Weather: Flood Watch in effect

According to the GLWA, the predicted rainfall may exceed system capacity and lead to flooding.

GLWA Chief Operating Officer of Wastewater Operating Services Navid Mehram said those in low-lying areas and those who have previously experienced flooding should be prepared for the potential flooding and local heavy rainfall.

It's expected to start Tuesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday morning, and the National Weather Service predicts rainfall to be 1-3 inches across the region, with localized heavy rainfalls exceeded 4 inches.

"The regional system is working as designed and is in dry condition. However, the predicted rainfall may exceed the regional system’s capacity and lead to flooding. GLWA is prepared to operate the system as designed in the face of the anticipated severe storm," Mehram said. "GLWA is asking residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall to remain vigilant and out of an abundance of caution, to remove items of value from their basements. It is also helpful if residents do not run their washing machines and dishwashers during heavy rain events."

