GLWA lifts boil water advisory for five impacted communities after water main break

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Thursday that the boil water advisory for the five communities impacted by the large Macomb County water main break has been lifted.

According to GLWA, the second round of water quality testing has come back clear.

The advisory was lifted for Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven, and the city of Rochester (Rochester east, GLWA District only) effective immediately.

“All testing has confirmed that the water is safe to consume and cook with and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations,” said Suzanne R. Coffey, Chief Executive Office for GLWA in a press release. “I want to thank the residents of the five impacted communities, as well as our member partners, for their patience throughout this challenging situation and as we worked to fulfill our obligation to protect the public’s health.”

The 36-inch water main broke on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue on Tuesday.

An investigation into the cause of the original break is ongoing.