GLWA lifts boil water advisory, Greenwood business remains under advisory

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for seven communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority says a precautionary boil water advisory may need to be reinstated if there is a significant drop in water pressure in the regional system.

The business located in Greenwood remains under a precautionary boil water advisory.

Crews will continue to work to prepare for the August 23 delivery of 48-feet of additional 120-inch pipe.

The damaged section of pipe will be removed by crane on Saturday.

GLWA says the repair timeline may take approximately three weeks, ending September 3.

