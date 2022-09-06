GLWA: Normal operations to resume after massive water main break around Sept. 21

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority said the 120-inch water main has been fully closed after the massive water main break on Aug. 13.

According to the GLWA, the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility has started producing the 81 million gallons of water it will take to fill the 26 miles of main.

Once the main is filled, the GLWA will work with the state to implement a flushing and disinfection plan. That plan is expected to take some time.

Due to the size of the main, the GLWA expects it will return to normal operations around Sept. 21.

Originally, it was expected the main would be fixed and things returned to normal by Sept. 3 after delays and problems with the shipping and delivery of the pipe.