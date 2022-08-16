GLWA pushes back water main repair timeline 1 week; estimated water restoration now Sept. 3

(WXYZ) — During a media update on Tuesday, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said they are pushing back the water main repair timeline a week, putting the estimated water restoration date at September 3.

GLWA officials say they immediately ordered all of the 120-inch pipe they could in the U.S. after the initial break, but still need more pieces to complete the repair. Another piece of pipe, which is being manufactured now, is expected to arrive August 23.

“I know that adding an additional week to the repair timeline and the Boil Water Advisory is going to create further burden on the residents and businesses of the seven impacted communities,” said Suzanne R. Coffey, GLWA Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “But I want them all to know that we are doing everything within our capabilities to expedite this repair and return them to full service. We are also in conversations with the impacted communities, as well as the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) about any options for modifying the current Boil Water Advisory given that pressures have largely stabilized at reasonable level. However, we have nothing definitive to report at this time.”

We are in day four of a boil water advisory impacting more than 100,000 people in metro Detroit.

As of Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the following seven communities remain under a Boil Water Advisory: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township. In addition, there is also one business in Greenwood, and an industrial park in Romeo that remain under the Boil Water Advisory.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties.

GLWA updates water main break and repairs

While crews wait for more of the new pipe, officials say they will continue to do an inspection and condition assessment, collecting as much information as they can about the pipe.

GLWA said it is challenging to inspect water pipes and noted that new technology should be able to help with future assessments while they are in use.

Officials visit site of water main break | Video courtesy Macomb County Executive Office

After the new pipe is installed, GLWA said they will pressure test it before buttoning up the system, and then do a disinfection and flushing process before running two rounds of water quality tests.