GLWA to review water main repair timeline after pipe pieces delayed

(WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said it plans to review its repair timeline for the 120-inch water main that broke August 13.

According to an update from GLWA, the 48-feet of pipe they ordered last week is now delayed and expected to be delivered to the site between August 25 and August 27.

Water main break repairs to take a total of three weeks, GLWA says

GLWA had said that the repairs should be completed on September 3. Once the new pipe arrives, GLWA says it will now review the repair timeline and make updates as needed.

The precautionary boil water advisory was lifted for the seven remaining communities on August 20.

GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities

GLWA did say that the precautionary boil water advisory may be reinstated if there is a significant drop in water pressure in the regional system.