GLWA warns of possible flooding ahead of Wednesday's storms

The Great Lakes Water Authority has issued a storm alert ahead of potentially severe storms on Wednesday, warning people of possible flooding.

According to GLWA Chief Operating Officer of Wastewater Operating Services Navid Mehram, those who are in low-lying areas or who have previously experienced flooding before should be on high alert.

"The regional system is near capacity given recent heavy rain events and is actively being drained. However, it is working as designed and has the capacity to handle the expected flows into the system," Mehram said in the statement.

Strong storms are possible on Wednesday afternoon and it could bring localized heavy rainfall.

"GLWA is asking residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall to remain vigilant and out of an abundance of caution, to remove items of value from their basements," Mehram said.