GM announces online parts marketplace with more than 45,000 parts available for purchase

General Motors announced Wednesday it is launching an online parts marketplace, making it easier for car owners to get parts.

The GM online parts store will have 45,000 repair and maintenance parts available for Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac owners. They include oil filters, engine and air filters, batteries, brake pads, accessory belts, cooling hoses, wiper blades and much more.

Customers can choose home delivery or pick up their order at more than 800 different dealers where staff can also answer questions.

Those parts are also available for Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC rewards programs.

“Making our parts available online marks another step in transforming the ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts brands,” said GM Customer Care and Aftersales Global Vice President John Roth. “Our premium parts are engineered with exceptional quality to provide assurance to our customers. The launch of this trusted online sales channel extends that peace of mind to the parts-buying experience.”