GM building all-new EV battery facility at Tech Center in Warren

(WXYZ) — General Motors announced Tuesday it is building an all-new battery facility on the campus of the Global Tech Center in Warren.

The Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center is a multi-million dollar investment from the automaker, and the goal is to expand the company's battery technology operations and accelerate development and commercialization of longer-range, affordable electric vehicle batteries.

The building is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by the middle of next year. The first prototype cells are expected to be built by the end of 2022.

It's the latest investment from GM toward their goal of an all-electric future and the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

“The Wallace Center will significantly ramp up development and production of our next-generation Ultium batteries and our ability to bring next-generation EV batteries to market,” said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The addition of the Wallace Center is a massive expansion of our battery development operations and will be a key part of our plan to build cells that will be the basis of more affordable EVs with longer range in the future.”

The GM Tech Center has several other battery development sites, including the R&D Chemical and Materials' Subsystems Lab and the Estes Lab.

The facility is named after Bill Wallace, a GM director who helped develop the automaker's advanced battery system. He also led the team that designed and released the Chevrolet Volt, Bolt EV and Malibu Hybrid.

“In addition to being a good friend, Bill was an innovator who enabled other innovators,” Parks said. “He gave his team confidence to take risks and reach far beyond their wildest dreams in pursuit of our all-electric, zero-emissions future.”