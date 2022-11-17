Watch Now
GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025

General Motors
FILE - A July 25, 2008 file photo of General Motors Corp. headquarters in Detroit. The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter. The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday, July 1, 2022, that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Posted at 1:45 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 13:45:37-05

General Motors expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025 as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year.

CEO Mary Barra used the pledge to kick off the company's investor day event Thursday in New York.

The profit figure includes vehicle sales revenue, benefits from emissions tax credits, and revenue from software and parts sales, she said.

Further details were expected later in the event.

Barra said the company's EV portfolio appeals to a broader range of customers than the competition.

GM EV lineup includes plans to sell a small SUV for around $30,000, plus a luxury SUV, pickup trucks, and Hummer SUVs in the next two years.

The Detroit automaker has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.

