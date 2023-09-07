GM proposal includes 10% wage increase for most employees; Here's how UAW responded

(WXYZ) — General Motors said Thursday afternoon it has submitted a counteroffer to the United Auto Workers union that would include a wage increase for most employees and others.

On the GM-UAW negotiations website, the automaker said it has progressed into more detailed discussions with the union, just a week before the deadline for a possible strike.

UAW contract talks heat up one week before strike deadline

"Our offer includes well-deserved wage improvements that far exceed the 2019 agreement and reward your hard work," the letter said.

According to GM, here is the breakdown of the new offer.

For all employees



Recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday, new total of 16-18 paid holidays per year

$5,500 ratification bonus

For temporary and in-progression employees



56% wage rate increase over the contract for in-progression employees

Temporary employees get 20% increase to $20/hour wage

Eliminate two progression steps which reduces the time to max wage rate by 25% and provides double-digit wage increase for all in-progression employees at the beginning of the contract

For most employees



10% wage increase

Two additional 3% lump-sum payments

$6,000 one-time inflation recognition payment

$5,000 in inflation-protection bonuses over the life of the agreement

The automaker said it still has work to do to but wanted to make the offer to show good faith efforts.

"Working as one team, we can create opportunities for all the EV transition and a secure future where GM can compete and win," they said in the letter.

Read the counteroffer below:

Shortly after the announcement of the proposal, the UAW president issued the following statement on Twitter:

"After refusing to bargain in good faith for the past six weeks, only after having federal labor board charges filed against them, GM has come to the table with an insulting proposal that doesn’t come close to an equitable agreement for America’s autoworkers. GM either doesn’t care or isn’t listening when we say we need economic justice at GM by 11:59pm on September 14th. The clock is ticking. Stop wasting our members’ time. Tick tock."