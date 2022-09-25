GM: Employees must return to work in-person, starting later this year

DETROIT (WXYZ) — General Motors announced Sunday, beginning later this year, employees will be required to return to work in-person at least three days each work week.

"As the COVID landscape has dramatically improved, and as we accelerate our transformation and enter a rapid launch cycle, we are evolving Work Appropriately to drive the best collaboration, enterprise mindset and impact. Effective later this year, employees who transitioned to working remotely some or all of the time during the pandemic will pivot to a more regular in-person work cycle, and they will now be expected to work three days on-campus each week," said Maria Raynal, General Motors spokesperson.

At this time, GM has not provided an exact date for employees to return in-person.

"We’re committed to maintaining flexibility to ensure our employees can attend to personal commitments, and we will share details with them in the coming weeks."