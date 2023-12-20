GM employees safe after fire at Factory Zero plant in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Employees at the General Motors Factory Zero plant in Detroit are safe after a fire broke out at the facility on Monday, the company said.

A GM spokesperson said the fire happened near a shipping dock area and no vehicles were involved. Factory Zero is located near E. Grand Boulevard and Mt. Elliot Street.

Chopper 7 captured dozens of Detroit Fire Department vehicles and firefighters at the scene. Though, no flames or smoke were seen from above.

WXYZ The Detroit Fire Department on the scene of a fire at General Motors' Factory Zero plant on Dec. 19, 2023.

After the fire, second and third shifts were canceled at Factory Zero, GM said. All employees on site are safe and accounted for.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. GM said it’s investigating the incident.

7 Action News reached out to the Detroit Fire Department and is waiting to hear back.