Watch Now
News

Actions

GM employees safe after fire at Factory Zero plant in Detroit

Employees at General Motors’ Factory Zero plant in Detroit are all safe after a fire at the facility on Monday, the company said.
GM Factory Zero fire
Posted at 8:42 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 20:45:43-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Employees at the General Motors Factory Zero plant in Detroit are safe after a fire broke out at the facility on Monday, the company said.

A GM spokesperson said the fire happened near a shipping dock area and no vehicles were involved. Factory Zero is located near E. Grand Boulevard and Mt. Elliot Street.

Chopper 7 captured dozens of Detroit Fire Department vehicles and firefighters at the scene. Though, no flames or smoke were seen from above.

GM Factory Zero fire
The Detroit Fire Department on the scene of a fire at General Motors' Factory Zero plant on Dec. 19, 2023.

After the fire, second and third shifts were canceled at Factory Zero, GM said. All employees on site are safe and accounted for.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. GM said it’s investigating the incident.

GM Factory Zero fire
The Detroit Fire Department on the scene of a fire at General Motors' Factory Zero plant on Dec. 19, 2023.

7 Action News reached out to the Detroit Fire Department and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dec. 30: Lions on 7!