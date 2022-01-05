GM enters the electric vehicle truck race with all-new 2024 Silverado EV

(WXYZ) — Chevrolet and General Motors are throwing their hat in the competition for EV pickup trucks. The automaker announced the 2024 Silverado EV at the Consumer Electronics Show on Wednesday.

The 2024 Silverado EV is estimated to get a 400-mile range on a full charge and up to 664 horsepower with 780-lb-ft of torque.

The truck will be GM's first fully-electric truck on the Ultium EV Platform.

“Chevrolet has constantly revolutionized the Silverado franchise to make it the powerhouse it is today,” said Steve Hill, vice president of Chevrolet. “The Ultium Platform is a critical enabler of next-level pickup truck performance for both fleet and retail customers, whether they are currently driving a Silverado or are considering a pickup for the first time.”

There will be two configurations at the launch: an RST First Edition and a fleet-oriented WT model.

The flagship edition will include four-wheel steering, an adaptive air suspension, a 17-inch LCD freeform infotainment screen, multi-flex midgate and much more.

Chevrolet is the second of the Big 3 to announce an EV pickup, following Ford's F-150 Lightning. Ford said demand was quick for the EV truck with more than 200,000 reservations. They also said they were doubling production at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn to 150,000 trucks annually.

The Silverado EV will be assembled at GM's Factory ZERO at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant. In the fall of 2023, it's expected the fully-loaded RST First Edition Model will be available, with more trim levels coming after across various price ranges.

