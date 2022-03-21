GM looking to hire 100 people at Orion Assembly plant

(WXYZ) — General Motors is looking to hire 100 people for the Material Department team at the GM subsystems operation at the Orion Assembly plant.

They are hosting a hiring event this week. The event will run from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. Those attending should enter through the plant's visitor lobby located at 4555 Giddings Road in Lake Orion.

Applicants are encouraged to register for the event online.

During the event, applicants will complete a screening and interview process. Job offers will be made at the hiring fair with a start date of March 28.

Job details include:

Full time

First shift (6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with overtime possibilities)

Benefits on day one

Part-time opportunities also available

To learn more about the Material jobs, view the job descriptions:

Full-time: https://bit.ly/OrionLOCApply

Part-time: https://tinyurl.com/yu2f57ps