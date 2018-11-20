GM moving about 3,000 workers from Pontiac facility to Warren tech center

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - General Motors is moving about 3,000 workers from its Global Propulsion Systems facility in Pontiac to its technical center in Warren, the automaker tells 7 Action News.

According to a spokesperson for the company, the move is to accelerate the development of zero-emissions vehicles and increase the overall engineering resources in electrification. About 4,000 workers are currently at the Global Propulsion Facility.

The automaker isn't closing the facility in Pontiac, and about 1,000 workers will remain there. According to GM, the advanced technical test systems will stay in Pontiac as well as the performance and racing center, and all fuel cell activity.

Previously, the Global Propulsion Systems team was General Motors Powertrain, but changed over in 2016.