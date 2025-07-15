GM moving production of Escalade, Silverado & Sierra to Orion Assembly Plant in 2027

DETROIT (WXYZ) — General Motors is shifting production of three vehicles to the Orion Assembly Plant in Orion Township starting in 2027.

The automaker confirmed to 7 News Detroit that GM will begin production of the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra at the Orion Assembly Plant.

The Escalade is currently built at the Arlington Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas, while the Silverado and Sierra are built at the Fort Wayne Assembly Plant.

Last month, GM announced it was investing $4 billion to shift some production from Mexico to the U.S. while it navigated tariffs from the Trump administration.

The Chevrolet Blazer will shift from Mexico to the Spring Hill, Tennessee plant in 2027, while the Equinox will shift from Mexico to Kansas City.

Workers who spoke with 7 News Detroit shared what this means for them.

“If you’re at Orion Assembly, it’s going to be a very safe place to work,” says Michelle Sugden.

“Stability and security. We’ve had people retooling and waiting for the rebound," says Gerald Lang, President, UAW Local 5960. "It’s going to bring people in and keep them here.”

The new investment will give GM the ability to assemble more than 2 million vehicles per year in the U.S.

CEO Mary Barra said in a statement last month that GM is committed to building vehicles in the U.S. and supporting American jobs.

GM has 50 U.S. manufacturing plants and parts facilities in 19 states, including 11 vehicle assembly plants. The company says that almost 1 million people in the U.S. depend on it for their livelihood, including employees, suppliers, and dealers.