Watch Now
News

Actions

GM Orion Assembly Plant closed after altercation left man dead early Thursday

Posted at 6:11 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 07:24:35-04

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning.

According to police, the altercation happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and say a man was struck in the head with a board.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office confirms to 7 Action News that one person, a male, has died.

Because of that incident, security at the plant tells us the facility will be closed on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!