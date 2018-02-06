GM posts record profits aside from accounting loss, workers to get more than $11K

DETROIT (AP) - Excluding one-time items, GM made a $9.9 billion profit, or $6.62 per share, the greatest since leaving bankruptcy in 2009. The earnings beat Wall Street estimates. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $6.33 per share. Full-year revenue was $145.6 billion, which also topped expectations.

GM says the change in the U.S. tax code forced it to write down accumulated losses that it uses to avoid corporate income taxes. Assets fell from $33.6 billion, to $24 billion. Since the corporate tax rate fell from 35 percent, to 21 percent, the losses are worth less.

About 50,000 GM factory workers will get $11,750 profit-sharing checks late this month, based on a full-year pretax North American profit of $11.9 billion.

A $7.3 billion accounting charge pushed General Motors into a $3.9 billion net loss for 2017, but without the expense the company posted record per-share earnings.