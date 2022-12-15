Gmac Cash performs Giant Slide tribute on Kimmel as 2022 Clip of the Year

(WXYZ) — The giant slide on Belle Isle made a reappearance in late night TV as Jimmy Kimmel named video of the chaotic reopening as his 2022 viral clip of the year.

Kimmel called the clip Break Your Hip Hop during the segment, which aired Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!. The clip showed people flying into the air on the slide, followed by a clip of Detroit rapper Gmac Cash performing his song related to the viral videos of the people flying off the slide.

The presentation of Kimmel's award was followed by an appearance by Gmac Cash performing his song, which actors came out dressed like they had been injured on the slide.

You can watch a clip from the show above.

