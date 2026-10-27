WASHINGTON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Goats are taking on a big job in Macomb County. A herd is helping clear invasive brush from dozens of acres of woods at the Capuchin Retreat Center in Washington Township, as the Capuchin friars change the way they care for their property.

The herd is from Michigoat, and owner Jessica Scavo says they'll graze for up to 16 hours a day.

"Everything they're doing is contributing to making the space better," Scavo said.

7 News Detroit reporter Carli Petrus shows us how these goats are getting to work in the video below:

Goats clear invasive brush at Capuchin Retreat Center as friars shift to regenerative land care

"They'll start defoliating the shrubs and then they'll start eating bark," Scavo said.

When we asked Scavo if this is becoming more common, she said the practice is catching on.

"I think it is. I think it's catching on that this is a great effective tool for land management," Scavo said. "It's getting away from heavy machinery, fossil fuel use, impact on the soil, the environment."

This week, the goats are working their way through the woods at the Capuchin Retreat Center in Washington Township.

"We're going to be here working for seven days," Scavo said.

The entire property covers 95 acres, and director Igor De-Bliquy says the goats are part of a much bigger change.

"Our main concept was, we have a park area with manicured lawns and then we have a wooded area with trails and so that was the basic concept that was here for many, many years and now we're trying to move away," De-Bliquy said.

The Capuchin friars are moving toward what they call regenerative land stewardship.

"So, instead of having lawn mowers all over the place and having that constant, continual care for that, keep it simpler," De-Bliquy said.

De-Bliquy says the goats are just part of the plan. Over the next three years, about eight acres of the land will be turned into native Michigan meadow.

"Step by step we want improve the ecology of our neighborhood here," De-Bliquy said.

For the Capuchins, it's not just about how the land looks. They say caring for creation is part of their faith, and it's also pretty cool to watch.

"Just walking by people are drawn to see them, like what are they doing, 'are you seeing this, he's climbing up there to get this.' I think it touches a joy," De-Bliquy said.

The plan is to keep bringing the goats back as funding allows, with the goal of restoring the woodland over the next three to six years.

If you want to see the goats in action, the public is welcome at the Capuchin Retreat Center this weekend.

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