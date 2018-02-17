GoFundMe account started to help sister of Parkland victim pay travel expenses

Fair
Chris Hixon, Athletic Director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
(WXYZ) - A friend of the family of one of the victims in the Parkland, Florida school shooting is hoping to raise money to help pay for funeral expense.
Chris Hixon was the athletic director at the school.
A friend of his sister has started a GoFundMe account with the goal of helping pay for her family's trip to Florida for the funeral.
