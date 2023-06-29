Golf, July 4 celebrations and more: 7 things to do in the D this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’re celebrating America’s birthday all weekend long around metro Detroit, with fireworks and fairs happening, plus Detroit's only PGA Tour event.

As we get into the holiday, here are 7 things to do in the D this weekend.

Rocket Mortgage Classic



Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Detroit Golf Club in Detroit

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will bring some of the world's best golfers to the historic Detroit Golf Club. Tickets are on sale now at RocketMortgageClassic.com for the tournament, which takes place Thursday through Sunday.

Salute to America at Greenfield Village



Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Greenfield Village

Taking place throughout Greenfield Village, you can stroll through the village at night and listen to performances across the village, showcasing diverse music from America's history. The night ends with an "1812" overture performance, cannon fire and a fireworks finale.

Royal Oak Taco Fest



Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday and Monday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Downtown Royal Oak

Back for a second year in a row, the Royal Oak Taco Fest is bringing more than 50 taquerias and eateries, four stages of live entertainment and ice-cold margaritas. A kids zone, Lucha Libre wresting and daily contests will bring fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Cranbrook on the Green



Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cranbrook Art Museum

Check out 11 custom-designed, art-inspired mini golf holes on the grounds of Cranbrook Art Museum. There is a beer and wine cash bar on Thursdays, and a cafe available with drinks and snacks for purchase. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under.

Royal Oak Outdoor Art Fair



Saturday and Sunday

Royal Oak Memorial Park

More than 100 artists will be at the Royal Oak Outdoor Art Fair, showcasing their specializations in ceramics, drawing, jewelry, painting, wood, fiber, metals and more. There will also be live music and delicious food.

Monroe Street Midway



Thursday, Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

Downtown Detroit

The Monroe Street Midway is a great place to spend the holiday weekend. They have roller skating, basketball, mini golf, murals, food, drinks and more.

