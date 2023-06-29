Golf, July 4 celebrations and more: 7 things to do in the D this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’re celebrating America’s birthday all weekend long around metro Detroit, with fireworks and fairs happening, plus Detroit's only PGA Tour event.
As we get into the holiday, here are 7 things to do in the D this weekend.
- Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Detroit Golf Club in Detroit
- The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will bring some of the world's best golfers to the historic Detroit Golf Club. Tickets are on sale now at RocketMortgageClassic.com for the tournament, which takes place Thursday through Sunday.
Salute to America at Greenfield Village
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- Greenfield Village
- Taking place throughout Greenfield Village, you can stroll through the village at night and listen to performances across the village, showcasing diverse music from America's history. The night ends with an "1812" overture performance, cannon fire and a fireworks finale.
- Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday and Monday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak
- Back for a second year in a row, the Royal Oak Taco Fest is bringing more than 50 taquerias and eateries, four stages of live entertainment and ice-cold margaritas. A kids zone, Lucha Libre wresting and daily contests will bring fun for the whole family to enjoy.
- Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cranbrook Art Museum
- Check out 11 custom-designed, art-inspired mini golf holes on the grounds of Cranbrook Art Museum. There is a beer and wine cash bar on Thursdays, and a cafe available with drinks and snacks for purchase. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under.
- Saturday and Sunday
- Royal Oak Memorial Park
- More than 100 artists will be at the Royal Oak Outdoor Art Fair, showcasing their specializations in ceramics, drawing, jewelry, painting, wood, fiber, metals and more. There will also be live music and delicious food.
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
- Downtown Detroit
- The Monroe Street Midway is a great place to spend the holiday weekend. They have roller skating, basketball, mini golf, murals, food, drinks and more.
- Sunday 7 p.m.
- Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Detroit's own Anita Baker is bringing her 15-city tour to metro Detroit celebrating her 40 years as a music icon.