Good Samaritans hailed as heroes after diffusing dangerous encounter at Tim Hortons

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man and woman downriver are being hailed as heroes after diffusing a situation that police say could've cost lives.

Last Wednesday, Wyandotte police say they were called to the Tims Hortons on Biddle Avenue and Superior Boulevard for reports of a man with a gun. Before police could get there, they say two good Samaritans managed to talk the man down and disarm him.

"We had early morning prayer services at the church next door and that started at 6 in the morning and ended at 7," Brian Gottschalk said. "We were getting out and she says, 'Hey, let’s go get some coffee.'"

Gottschalk says as he and his friend Anita Stinson sat in the restaurant enjoying their coffee, a man walked in who appeared to be agitated and possibly having a mental health crisis.

"He was just rambling on and on. (I) Didn’t know what he was saying really. We just thought well, we’ll just stay here until the ambulance comes or the rescue," Gottschalk said.

Gottschalk says he quietly asked the Tim Hortons staff to call police. He then joined Stinson and the man at a table and attempted to comfort him. That's when they say he suddenly pulled out a loaded gun.

"When I saw him lay the gun on the table, I registered that that’s what it was, but then I just un-registered and I just wanted to get his attention and tell him everything is going to be OK," Stinson said. " I just told him he’s safe, he can trust me and everything is going to be OK and I just kept repeating that."

While Stinson worked to calm the man, Gottschalk began trying to get the gun away from him.

"I just kind of reached over and grabbed it. I had this jacket on and stuck it in my pocket and I got up."

Moments later, police arrived, made an arrest and secured the gun. Police say they later found out the man had stolen the firearm and acquired ammunition somewhere else by unknown means. They also learned the man was under the influence of crystal methamphetamines that morning and may have entered the restaurant with "malicious intent."

"We obviously will never know what could have happened, but there’s no doubt in my mind the actions by Anita and Brian that day, they probably saved lives," Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said. "If our officers would have entered that restaurant with this man with this weapon next to him, it could have easily agitated him under the influence of crystal meth and we could have had a fatal situation whether that be our officers, a patron or a worker or the young man himself."

Police say while they don't recommend anyone else try it, Gottschalk and Stinson are heroes.

"Brian reaching over and grabbing that firearm, that probably would’ve went wrong 9 out of 10 times. However, this one time he was able to remove that gun without agitating the individual," Hamilton said.

Friday, the department honored the two good Samaritans with complimentary Wyandotte Police Department gear. The two credit their newfound hero status to divine intervention.

"I had absolutely no fear at all whatsoever, even when I saw the gun. I felt like I knew what to do like I’d done it before," Stinson said.

The man who was arrested at the restaurant was arraigned on five felony charges including: