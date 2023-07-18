Watch Now
Goodwill of Greater Detroit and Southwest Solution to host behavioral health job fair

Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 16:57:47-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit and Southwest Solution are partnering to host a behavioral health job fair on July 28 in Detroit.

Many nonprofits across metro Detroit will be attending to connect with recent graduates and prospective job candidates in the behavioral health field.

“Southwest Solutions is presently looking to fill more 26 open positions primarily in our counseling sector and these positions represent only a fraction of the jobs featured at the event,” Sean De Four, president and CEO of Southwest Solutions, said in a press release.

The fair is free to attend and will be located at 3111 Grand River Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Job seekers are asked to register upon arrival and can park adjacent to the building. Anyone who wants more information can call Roberta Bowens at 313-557-8781 or email roberta.bowens@goodwilldetroit.org.

