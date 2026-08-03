Goodyear opening 'Motor City Garage' concept store in Detroit's New Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Goodyear is opening its first retail concept store in Detroit's New Center neighborhood, just in time for the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise.

According to the company, the Goodyear Motor City Garage will be located at 3075 E. Grand Blvd., which is just down the street from the Fisher Building. It will officially open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 8 a.m.

Goodyear said the Motor City Garage was inspired by destination concepts like the Starbucks Reserve Roastery or Nike House of Innovation.

The location is more than just a tire and service location, it will also be a spot for car enthusiasts to connect and explore new technology. However, it will also offer service you get at other Goodyear Auto Service locations.

It will also showcase a custom, one-of-a-kind Detroit-themed Eagle racing tire, laser-carved with a love letter to Detroit.

Goodyear

"Some of the best vehicles in the world have been laying down Goodyear rubber in Detroit since Henry Ford put them on his 999 race car in 1901. From track to tarmac to trail, Goodyear makes tires worth bragging about, and we'll be doing just that during the Woodward Dream Cruise," Goodyear CEO Mark Stewart said. "Whether you're an enthusiast looking for ultra-high performance or just need help picking the best tires to get your SUV through the school pick-up line, we're looking to show you how easy Goodyear can make vehicle care. Detroit's car culture makes it the perfect place to showcase our new retail concept alongside our Mobile Garage service that can install tires and service your vehicle right in your driveway."

During Dream Cruise weekend, Goodyear will display the 1973 Ford Mustang convertible from the opening sequence of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Other cars on display include the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am W72 "Bandit" from "Smokey and the Bandit."

The company will also bring two Goodyear Blimps to Detroit for the first time in nearly two decades, flying over the Woodward Dream Cruise.