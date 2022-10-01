Watch Now
GOP attacks Georgia's Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit

<p>Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch party on November 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. </p>
Posted at 3:31 PM, Oct 01, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are using the defeat of a voting suit brought by a group founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams to attack her legitimacy as a voting rights advocate.

They say a judge's rejection on Friday of the last remaining claims in a suit brought by Fair Fight Action shows that Abrams was wrong all along to claim that she lost the 2018 Georgia governor's race to Republican Brian Kemp because of voter suppression by Kemp.

But Abrams is far from backing down from her position, and says she won a number of victories that made elections fairer.

Her advocacy has also helped make voting rights a defining issue for Black voters in Georgia.

