GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie says 'inhumanity' of war is palpable during visit to Ukraine

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has become the second 2024 Republican presidential hopeful to visit Ukraine.

He met Friday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, touring ravaged villages and saying what he saw further impressed to him that the U.S. should continue to help the country fend off Russia's attack.

During the visit, Christie placed flowers at the memorial complex in Bucha, where there was a mass grave of civilians.

He also prayed for Ukrainian volunteers who were killed by Russian troops at the beginning of the war in Moshchun.

The GOP presidential field is divided over the future of U.S. involvement in the war. Former Vice President Mike Pence made a trip to Ukraine in June.