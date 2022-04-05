GOP Rep. Fred Upton, who represents Southwest Michigan, announces retirement

(WXYZ) — Republican Rep. Fred Upton from Michigan is retiring. Upton, 68, represents Michigan's 6th district in Southwest Michigan and has spent 35 years in Congress.

“Even the best stories has a last chapter. This is it for me," Upton said on the House Floor on Tuesday.

He added, “Someone asked my wife, Amey, what would be the next chapter. She said, ‘and they lived happily ever after.’”

Read Upton's full remarks here.

.@RepFredUpton announces retirement: "Even the best stories has a last chapter. This is it for me." pic.twitter.com/32Sj1tqKJj — CSPAN (@cspan) April 5, 2022

He is a Moderate Republican and was one of the few House members who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Before he was in Congress, he worked for President Ronald Reagan in the Office of Management and Budget.