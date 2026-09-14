Gordie Howe International Bridge had more than 270K crossing in its first full month

(WXYZ) — The Gordie Howe International Bridge saw more than 270,000 crossings during its first full month open, according to Statistics Canada.

According to the website, there were 134,900 Canadian resident return trips from the United States by automobile last month. Of those, 56.7% were same-day.

Statistics Canada also said it was used as a port of entry for 101,000 U.S. resident trips to Canada by automobile in August, 52.2% of which were same-day. There were also 34,800 commercial transport trucks entering Canada via the bridge in August.

The website said that during the same period, 348,000 Canadian and U.S. residents entered Canada by automobile at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, which was down 35.4% from August 2025.

Statistics Canada also said that Canadian return trips from the U.S. totaled 2.6 million in August, which was up 8.8% from August 2025. It was the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year growth.