WINDSOR, Ontario (WXYZ) — The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is moving forward with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the Gordie Howe International Bridge — but only on the Canadian side.

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Gordie Howe International Bridge opening ceremony set for Friday on Canadian side

Many Canadians say they're focused on the future, with some having waited 25 years for the bridge to open.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Gordie Howe International Bridge set to open Monday amid US-Canada tariff tensions

Gordie Howe International Bridge set to open Monday amid US-Canada tariff tensions

Windsor's oldest neighborhood, Sandwich Town, sits between downtown and the base of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge. Residents and business owners there say they're ready to welcome an influx of American tourists once the bridge opens.

Karie Jackson, who is from Ontario but now lives in British Columbia, said the bridge is a welcome addition.

"It's very exciting. It's really exciting for the community. It's beautiful. It's such a nice aesthetic piece to add to the city," Jackson said.

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Nicole Sekela, owner of Rock Bottom Bar and Grill, expects her restaurant to draw in travelers who just crossed into Canada looking for a bite to eat or a spot to drink.

"We're so ready for it to open," Sekela said.

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Sekela's family also runs Sandwich Brewing Company next door, where they brewed a special beer for the Gordie Howe Bridge called "Over It."

"The name of the beer became 'Over It' because we were so over it in waiting for this bridge to open up … It has a double meaning now because we're really excited to ride our bikes over the bridge and have people come visit us over the bridge," Sekela said.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is planning to attend the ceremony Friday. He described the relationship between Detroit and Windsor in simple terms.

"Oh my gosh. We are kissin' cousins," Dilkens said.

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Dilkens acknowledged the ceremony falls short of what both sides had hoped for.

"This is not where any of us want to be. We want to get back to celebrating with our friends and partners in Michigan. We want to get back to the harmony and the relationships that we have created that I think are still there," Dilkens said.

WEB EXTRA: Windsor mayor talks about planned opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge

Windsor mayor talks about planned opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge

When asked what he would say to Americans who need convincing on the need for a new bridge, Dilkens said most who live in the United States are all for it.

"I don't think many Americans need to be convinced; I think there may just be a couple close to the White House who are uncertain. Anyone who lives in Michigan or anyone who lives in Ontario understands the importance of having smooth and efficient border crossings because that border crossing, in many cases, puts bread on the table for a lot of families," Dilkens said.

The bridge is also set to provide a free border crossing for those biking or walking. Windsor resident Ron Cockburn said he has been waiting for that moment for decades.

"I've been waiting 25 years for it, so, yeah, I'm really looking forward to it. And August 5 is when the pedestrians, bikes are going across. So, I want to be one of the first to possibly do it," Cockburn said.

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After previously planned ribbon-cutting ceremonies were canceled, many Canadians are saying they're waiting to celebrate until they're certain the bridge is open.

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