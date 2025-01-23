Gorman's offering free furniture pick-up to help metro Detroit families in need

As part of an effort to help metro Detroit families in need, Gorman's Home Furnishings and Interior Design announced it will pick up gently-used furniture for donation.
Gorman's calls it "Michigan's Largest Housewarming Party" and donated items will support the Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit, Habitat Oakland ReStore and Humble Design Detroit.
Starting on Jan. 28 and continuing each Tuesday through Feb. 25, Gorman's will offer the free furniture pickup from homes across metro Detroit. They must be pre-scheduled and people who want the pickup may call or visit one of Gorman’s Novi, Southfield, or Troy showrooms to select an appointment day and time.
“When our nonprofit partners shared the incredible need that still exists for basic home furnishings among families transitioning to stable housing, we knew we had to help. At Gorman’s, our mission has always been about turning houses into homes, and this cause aligns perfectly with that vision,” said Jon Moray, CEO of Gorman’s. “The enthusiasm from our interior designers, staff, and the Metro Detroit community last year was truly inspiring. We’re committed to providing another opportunity for Detroiters to donate furniture and join us in making a tangible difference in people’s lives. Together, we can help create warm, welcoming spaces that people are proud to call home.”
Items generally accepted include include sofas, chairs, kitchen tables, dressers, bed frames, bookshelves, and coffee/end tables. Smaller-scale furniture is especially needed. All items must be free of rips, tears, and stains.
Specifically-requested items for donation by nonprofit partners include:
Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit
- Sofas
- Loveseats
- Dressers
- Small dining/kitchen tables
- Dining/kitchen chairs
- Living room chairs
- Coffee and end tables
- Bedding
- Towels
- Pots and pans, flatware
Habitat Oakland ReStore
- Furniture
- Dishes
- Cutlery and flatware
- Pots and Pans
- Glassware
- Bakeware
- Cookware
- Pictures
- Lamps
- Appliances
Humble Design Detroit
- Sofas
- Loveseats
- Bed frames (queen/full/twin)
- Dressers
- Bedding
- Bath towels
- Kitchen items
Gorman's will also collect new, unused household essentials including dish towels, oven mitts, small kitchen tools and appliances, measuring cups, bath towels and more to supply. Items can be dropped off at any showroom.
Items not accepted at this time include:
- Armoires
- Baby furniture (cribs, bassinets, etc.)
- Cabinets with missing doors, drawers or protruding nails
- China cabinets
- Wall units
- Entertainment centers
- Large desks
- Mattresses and box springs
- Sleeper sofas
- TV/media armoires, cabinets
- Unframed mirrors or artwork
- Game tables
- Glass furniture
- Hutch desks
- Daybeds & trundle bed