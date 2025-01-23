Gorman's offering free furniture pick-up to help metro Detroit families in need

As part of an effort to help metro Detroit families in need, Gorman's Home Furnishings and Interior Design announced it will pick up gently-used furniture for donation.

Gorman's calls it "Michigan's Largest Housewarming Party" and donated items will support the Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit, Habitat Oakland ReStore and Humble Design Detroit.

Starting on Jan. 28 and continuing each Tuesday through Feb. 25, Gorman's will offer the free furniture pickup from homes across metro Detroit. They must be pre-scheduled and people who want the pickup may call or visit one of Gorman’s Novi, Southfield, or Troy showrooms to select an appointment day and time.

“When our nonprofit partners shared the incredible need that still exists for basic home furnishings among families transitioning to stable housing, we knew we had to help. At Gorman’s, our mission has always been about turning houses into homes, and this cause aligns perfectly with that vision,” said Jon Moray, CEO of Gorman’s. “The enthusiasm from our interior designers, staff, and the Metro Detroit community last year was truly inspiring. We’re committed to providing another opportunity for Detroiters to donate furniture and join us in making a tangible difference in people’s lives. Together, we can help create warm, welcoming spaces that people are proud to call home.”

Items generally accepted include include sofas, chairs, kitchen tables, dressers, bed frames, bookshelves, and coffee/end tables. Smaller-scale furniture is especially needed. All items must be free of rips, tears, and stains.

Specifically-requested items for donation by nonprofit partners include:

Furniture Bank of Metro Detroit



Sofas

Loveseats

Dressers

Small dining/kitchen tables

Dining/kitchen chairs

Living room chairs

Coffee and end tables

Bedding

Towels

Pots and pans, flatware

Habitat Oakland ReStore

Furniture

Dishes

Cutlery and flatware

Pots and Pans

Glassware

Bakeware

Cookware

Pictures

Lamps

Appliances

Humble Design Detroit

Sofas

Loveseats

Bed frames (queen/full/twin)

Dressers

Bedding

Bath towels

Kitchen items

Gorman's will also collect new, unused household essentials including dish towels, oven mitts, small kitchen tools and appliances, measuring cups, bath towels and more to supply. Items can be dropped off at any showroom.

Items not accepted at this time include:

