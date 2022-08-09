Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19, showing 'mild symptoms'

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19 Monday evening, her office announced.

The governor said she's experiencing mild symptoms. She is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

Whitmer says she'll follow guidance from doctors and maintain a remote work schedule.

“After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan. I last tested for COVID this afternoon, when I tested negative. Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed," Whitmer said in part in a statement.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move."

Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to get vaccinated and boosted.

