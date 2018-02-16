Gov. Snyder lowers flags to honor fallen Detroit Police Officer Darren Weathers

(WXYZ) - Governor Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, Feb. 20, on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Detroit Police Officer Darren Weathers.

Weathers was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

"Officer Weathers was a devoted police officer and a beloved member of the community," Snyder said. "I send my deepest condolences to Darren's family, friends and the entire Detroit Police Department during this difficult time."

Weathers served in the U.S. Army and the Michigan National Guard before joining the Detroit Police Department.

A service in his honor will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Second Ebenezer Baptist Church in Detroit.