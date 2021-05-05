Gov. Whitmer among 7 awarded for courage by JFK Foundation

BOSTON (AP) — Seven people who risked their own health and safety to help and protect others during the coronavirus pandemic will receive Profile in Courage awards next month from the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

The foundation on Tuesday said the recipients include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer along with a grocery story owner, a delivery driver, a nurse and an activist.

They will be honored along with U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney during a virtual ceremony later this month. The Utah Republican in March was named the recipient of the annual award created by the family of the late president for public figures who risk their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good.