(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is looking for local parents who want to be involved in the policymaking process.

On Friday, her office announced the Michigan Parents’ Council, which aims to help include a parent perspective in the state’s education budget and the upcoming school year.

The council, according to the governor’s office, will represent parents from across the state. Selected parents will be involved in multiple regional parental roundtables. Those who apply must have children enrolled in PreK-12.

Michigan parents and family members interested in applying, can go here, click “apply now” and select “Michigan Parents’ Council” within the application.

The deadline is August 8 at 5 p.m.

“As a mom, I know that parents are their children’s first and most important teacher, and when parents and schools are close partners, kids thrive," said Governor Whitmer in a press release. "Today, I am proud to establish the Michigan Parents' Council so we can ensure that parents have an empowered seat at the table in Michigan. We need parents’ perspectives as we head into the 2022-2023 school year and stay focused on helping our kids learn in-person, tackle unfinished learning, and get on track for long-term success. The bipartisan education budget I just signed delivers record resources to our schools, and with the input of Michigan parents, we can help schools implement this historic funding."