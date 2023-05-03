Gov. Whitmer announces new hydrogen plant, expected to add 500 jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday 500 jobs are coming to Michigan as a result from a $400 million investment from a Norwegian hydrogen company.

We’re told Nel Hydrogen will build an automated gigawatt electrolyzer plant. The move is expected to strengthen Michigan’s leadership in hydrogen production.

“Earlier this year, I went on an economic mission to Europe to show the world what Michigan has to offer, and as a result of our efforts on the trip, we secured an investment from Nel to continue building on our leadership in cars, chips, and clean energy,” says Governor Whitmer. “As a major player in all three of these sectors, Michigan is serious about leading hydrogen development and winning today’s investment proves that the best manufacturing in the world happens right here in Michigan.”

The governor traveled to Norway and Switzerland earlier this year on an economic development trip where officials say she pitched Michigan as an ideal business space for its talented workforce and its concentration on hydrogen development.

We’re told Michigan was chosen out of many states that were considered.

“The choice of Michigan is based on an overall assessment of what the state can offer in terms of financial incentives, access to a highly skilled workforce, and cooperation with universities, research institutions, and strategic partners,” says Nel Hydrogen CEO Håkon Volldal. “I will also highlight the personal engagement from Governor Whitmer and her competent and service-minded team.”

The new plant will be the first in the U.S. to produce liquid alkaline electrolysis, according to the state.

The plant’s specific location is still under evaluation.

“Let’s keep competing with anyone and working with everyone to bring home transformational investments in manufacturing so we can spur economic growth and create good-paying jobs right here in Michigan,” the governor adds.

