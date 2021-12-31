Watch
Gov. Whitmer declares Dec. 31 as Chippewa Day and Wolverine Night ahead of Sun and Orange Bowl games

Darron Cummings/AP
Michigan tight end Erick All (83) celebrates after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. College teams haven't quite unlocked the full potential of the tight end position as effectively as the pros, but Friday, Dec. 31, College Football Playoff with No. 2 Michigan playing No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl will put players with potential to be part of the next wave of dominate tight ends on display.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 10:16 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 10:19:57-05

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is declaring Dec. 31 as Chippewa Day and Wolverine Night in Michigan.

This comes as both the University of Michigan and Central Michigan University are set to play in their respective bowl games.

The Central Michigan University Chippewas will play against the Washington State Cougars in the Sun Bowl at noon and the University of Michigan Wolverines with play the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange bowl at 7:30 p.m..

“I’m rooting for the Chippewas to fight hard and beat the Washington State Cougars in the 88th Sun Bowl,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “I am confident that Coach McElwain will lead the Chippewas to the program’s 4th Bowl Game win."

The Central Michigan University Chippewas will face the Washington State Cougars in El Paso, Texas, capping off an 8-win season.

The Wolverines will face the Bulldogs in Miami for their third-ever College Football Playoff appearance. The winner of the Orange Bowl will go on to face the winner of the Cotton Bowl in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 10, 2022.

“With a win at the Orange Bowl, the Wolverines will be National Championship bound,” Whitmer said. “My best wishes to Coach Harbaugh and the whole University of Michigan team as they take the field in their first College Football Playoff game."

