Gov. Whitmer expands state of emergency declaration following severe storms last week

"This has been an extraordinary weather event, but we will get through it together.”  
Trees down after Thursday night storms
Matthew Owen
Posted at 9:52 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 09:55:36-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced another expansion to her state of emergency declaration, now including Ionia and Kent counties.

This is the second time the governor has expanded the state of emergency following last week’s severe storms and tornadoes. The state of emergency was originally declared for Monroe and Wayne counties on August 25, and then Eaton, Ingham, and Livingston counties, and the city of South Lyon in Oakland County were added on August 28.

The state of emergency activates local emergency response and recovery plans and makes available state resources to help the designated areas.

“Today, I have expanded the state of emergency further to include two additional counties facing an extended recovery from the impacts of the powerful storms,” said Governor Whitmer in a news release. “State resources are available for impacted communities dealing with clean-up efforts as they start to rebuild. This has been an extraordinary weather event, but we will get through it together.”  

