Gov. Whitmer hosts roundtable discussion on Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a roundtable discussion Friday on the possible expansion of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA).

The state law forbids discrimination based on race, sex, age, marital status or country of origin.

If passed, Senate Bill 4 and House Bill 4003 would expand ELCRA’s protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the state of Michigan.

Friday’s roundtable included members of the LGBTQ+ community in Ferndale.

“We must ensure that Michigan is a welcoming place for people to live and build their future. That’s why I was honored to join elected officials, community leaders, and allies to highlight the importance of expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, so no one can be fired or evicted for who they are,” says Governor Whitmer. “We need to get this done so we can make Michigan the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I called on the legislature to expand Elliott-Larsen in my first State of the State address in 2019, and I am proud that we will get it done soon.”

