Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist reflect on 2023 political session & look ahead to 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As 2023 comes to a close, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist stopped in Grand Rapids on Monday to reflect on the 2023 political session, and look ahead to the items on their agenda that they said needs more attention in 2024.

“I'm really proud of a lot of the great stuff that we've been able to accomplish, you know," Whitmer told FOX 17. "We are in a very strong position.”

Whitmer went on to list some of their political wins of the year to back up that statement.

"The incredible work that we've been able to get done around our schools," she said. "1.4 million kids who are getting free breakfast and lunch at school, destigmatizing the act of getting a free meal and addressing food insecurity for a lot of kids... Fundamental rights — whether it's a woman's right to make her own decisions about her body, LGBTQ civil rights. The Crown Act, so that people can't be discriminated against for wearing natural hair. These are all great examples of ways that we've told people in Michigan, and outside of Michigan, this is a place where every person is respected and protected."

One of the biggest transformations in 2023 happened in the State House of Representatives, where Democrats lost a majority when two representatives left their seats after winning mayoral races on the east side of the state.

Now, the House is at a 54-54 deadlock, the first tie across party lines since 1994.

Gilchrist said that won't stop them from being able to enforce their agenda.

"Everyone took an oath to the people of Michigan to serve our state," he said. "They didn't take an oath that was dependent upon who was in the majority. They took an oath that was dependent upon what the voters of Michigan chose. The voters of Michigan want us to be working together, moving forward, focusing on lowering costs, focusing on making Michigan a place of opportunity.”

Just days after those Democrat state representatives won their respective mayoral races, the Michigan legislature adjourned for the holidays. That came on November 14, about a month earlier than normal.

That move drew criticism from some Republicans, but Gilchrist and Whitmer said Republicans are partially to blame.

"I think the clearest example of that is that on February 13, people in Michigan will get an average of $500+ from the Working Families Tax Credit that we expanded," Gilchrist said."We're delivering tax relief earlier and sooner than it otherwise would have been, and, frankly, could have come this year had there not been partisan gains play with people's money here in the state of Michigan."

Whitmer, echoing that sentiment, said, “if the Republicans had wanted that tax break to go into law, they could have given in immediate effect, but they wouldn't do it.”

Looking ahead to next year, Whitmer said there are "a number of things" they still want to address.

"Whether it is high cost of prescription drugs with an accountability board, or it is time off for working families to take care of a newborn or a sick parent, or another reason around their family," she said. "I think these are a couple of areas where we still could do some good work, and I'm hopeful that we can.”

Whitmer said her main goal is to "get the budget done," in reference to the 'Make it in Michigan' budget signed over the summer.

Looking even further ahead, FOX 17 asked Whitmer about any plans she might have to run for president in 2028.

"I have no idea," she said. "I'm not focused on it. I really feel so lucky to be right where I am. I got three more years. I'm not going to take my eye off the ball. We got a lot of good stuff to do. I want to be able to hand the state of Michigan over to whomever comes after me in as strong shape as we can.”