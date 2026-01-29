Gov. Whitmer opens art and writing contests for K-12 students ahead of State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling K-12 students to have their creativity highlighted during her 2026 State of the State address.

The State of the State Art Contest is back and it’s opening a brand-new chapter. For the first time, students can enter not only artwork but also writing.

Young creators are invited to paint Michigan’s bright future or write about what they love most about our state.

Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 15.

The governor has posted more information online. Students can sign up for the art contest here and the writing contest here.