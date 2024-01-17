Gov. Whitmer shifts functions of state departments to improve efficiency, cut red tape via executive order

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Governor Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday to shift functions within several state departments to improve efficiency and cut red tape.



“Today, I am signing an executive order shifting offices within state government to improve efficiency and cut red tape,” said Governor Whitmer. “MiLEAP, the department I created last year, brings together teams from across the State of Michigan focused on education from pre-K to postsecondary education so they can focus on delivering Pre-K for All, reaching our Sixty by 30 goal, and connecting employers to talent so anyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan. My executive order also shifts authority of the Tax Tribunal and amends the Workers’ Disability Compensation Appeals Commission. All these changes will improve efficiency and allow the State of Michigan to better serve the people of Michigan. Let’s keep getting things done.”

View the full executive order below.

The following includes all state departments shifted under Executive Order No. 2024-2:

