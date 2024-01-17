Gov. Whitmer shifts functions of state departments to improve efficiency, cut red tape via executive order

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Governor Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday to shift functions within several state departments to improve efficiency and cut red tape.
“Today, I am signing an executive order shifting offices within state government to improve efficiency and cut red tape,” said Governor Whitmer. “MiLEAP, the department I created last year, brings together teams from across the State of Michigan focused on education from pre-K to postsecondary education so they can focus on delivering Pre-K for All, reaching our Sixty by 30 goal, and connecting employers to talent so anyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan. My executive order also shifts authority of the Tax Tribunal and amends the Workers’ Disability Compensation Appeals Commission. All these changes will improve efficiency and allow the State of Michigan to better serve the people of Michigan. Let’s keep getting things done.”
View the full executive order below.
Michigan EO 2024-2 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd
The following includes all state departments shifted under Executive Order No. 2024-2:
- Office of Early Childhood Education: lead statewide efforts to ensure that all young children meet their developmental milestones and enter kindergarten with the tools and ability to succeed in school.
- Child care licensing from LARA
- Tri-Share Child Care Program from LEO
- Office of Great Start from Michigan Department of Education (MDE)
- Office of Higher Education: lead statewide efforts to ensure that every Michigander has the skill certificate or degree they need to prosper, and help employers hire the talent they need to succeed.
- In today’s EO: Office of Postsecondary Educational Attainment from LEO
- In today’s EO: Michigan Indian Tuition Waiver from MDCR
- Office of Sixty by 30 from LEO
- Scholarship administration from Treasury
- Office of Education Partnerships: lead statewide efforts to build and sustain partnerships that enhance educational opportunities and outcomes throughout the state from preschool through postsecondary education.
- Out-of-school time from MDE
- Governor’s Educator Advisory Council from MDE
- PreK-12 Literacy Commission from MDE