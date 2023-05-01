Watch Now
Gov. Whitmer signs bill guaranteeing absentee votes by service members

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE — A Michigan voter inserts her absentee voter ballot into a drop box in Troy, Mich on Oct. 15, 2020. A total of 1.6 million people have requested absentee ballots so far this year, surpassing the 1.16 million who chose the option in the 2018 midterm election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 4:54 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 16:54:42-04

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bipartisan bill that better guarantees voting for overseas service members.

Senate Bill 259 ensures absentee ballots cast by active service members are counted if they are delivered within six days after elections, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“Michigan’s service members are the best of us,” Whitmer said. “I am proud to sign this legislation expanding absentee voter access to more service members bravely serving around the world. Let’s keep working to boost access to the ballot box and ensure election officials have the tools they need to run Michigan’s elections efficiently and effectively.”

Fox 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, was told the new law also offers processes that can occur if the envelope’s postmark is absent or unclear.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released a statement shortly after Whitmer signed the bill into law.

"Every citizen’s vote strengthens our democracy and this law will help ensure the right of military service members and their spouses and dependents to make their voice heard in our elections while serving our country overseas. I’m grateful to the state Legislature and the Governor for their partnership to make this law a reality ahead of tomorrow’s local elections."


