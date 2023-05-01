Gov. Whitmer signs bill guaranteeing absentee votes by service members

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bipartisan bill that better guarantees voting for overseas service members.

Senate Bill 259 ensures absentee ballots cast by active service members are counted if they are delivered within six days after elections, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“Michigan’s service members are the best of us,” Whitmer said. “I am proud to sign this legislation expanding absentee voter access to more service members bravely serving around the world. Let’s keep working to boost access to the ballot box and ensure election officials have the tools they need to run Michigan’s elections efficiently and effectively.”

Fox 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, was told the new law also offers processes that can occur if the envelope’s postmark is absent or unclear.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released a statement shortly after Whitmer signed the bill into law.