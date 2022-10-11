Gov. Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates.

The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning.

The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each year.

“Today, I am proud to sign a bipartisan bill to establish the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and lower the cost of college for the vast majority of Michiganders,” said Whitmer. “These scholarships will build on the success of the Michigan Reconnect program and save the vast majority of high school graduates thousands of dollars a year as they pursue higher education at community college, private college, or a public university.”

The signing also marks the one-year anniversary of the governor’s MI New Economy plan.

State officials say the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will award eligible high school graduates with the following:

$2,750 a year to attend community college.

$5,500 a year to attend public university.

$4,000 a year to attend a private college or university.

We’re told students are eligible if their family requires financial aid as noted by completed FAFSA applications. As such, 94% of community college students, 76% of public university students, and 79% of private college/university students are eligible for the scholarship, according to the state.

The class of 2023 will be the first to see the scholarship take effect, officials say.

