Gov. Whitmer signs bills protecting Affordable Care Act in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bills Thursday adding protections to the Affordable Care Act.

“The ACA includes critical provisions that protect people with pre-existing conditions from being charged more, allows kids to stay on their parent’s insurance until they turn 26, and guarantees essential services in all health insurance plans,” says Governor Whitmer. “Today, I am proud to sign bipartisan bills putting the cost-saving provisions of the ACA into Michigan state law and protect health care for millions of Michiganders.”

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor says the newly signed legislation does the following:



Prevents insurance companies from denying medical coverage due to pre-existing conditions, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Requires coverage for dependents 26 and under.

Prevents insurance companies from enforcing caps on annual and lifetime dollars.

Requires insurance companies to offer coverage for pregnancy, hospitalization and emergency services.

Requires insurance companies to deliver policy summaries.

Forbids insurance companies from revoking coverage.

We're also told the legislation makes it more difficult for the ACA to be repealed on the federal level.

Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, released the following statement after the legislation was signed: